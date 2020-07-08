James W. Weinhold, 81, of West Lawn, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Highlands of Wyomissing. He was the husband of the late Shiela M. (Bagenstose) Weinhold who passed away Jan. 21, 2010.
James, a son of the late Paul and Barbara (Wenger) Weinhold, was born in Fivepointville. He is survived by his two daughters, Sherrie L., wife of Bradley Bressler, Myerstown, and Bonnie L., wife of Elwood Noll, Jr., Mohrsville; a brother, Melvin Weinhold, Fivepointville; and four grandchildren, Joshua and Jonathan Kurtz, and Samantha and Bradley Noll. He was preceded in death by eight siblings, Paul, Lamar, and Webster Weinhold, Myrtle Musser, Margaret Lange, Goldie Belleman, Ruth Sensenig, and Ethel Sikorski.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Wernersville. He was also a past member of the Pretzel City Street Rod Assoc. He loved his old cars and his motor home and spending time with his family.
He was a 1958 graduate of the Milton Hershey School for Boys and retired in 2018 from Performance Automotive, having previously worked for the Big A Auto Parts. He and his wife also owned and operated Hoffert's Auto parts in West Lawn for 17 years.
Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, July 9th, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 10-11:00 AM, at the funeral home. Burial will be private. We respectfully request that masks be worn, and that social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols be followed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 130 S. Walnut St, Wernersville, PA 19565.
