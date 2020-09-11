James W. Rutt, (Jim) of Elizabethtown, PA entered into Heaven on Sept. 9, 2020 at the age of 81 after almost a decade battle with dementia. His favorite verses were Romans 10:9-10 and he desires all his friends and family to put their faith and trust in Jesus Christ TODAY while there is still time.
Jim is survived by his loving spouse of almost 56 years, Cynthia F Rutt, children, Jamie (Tiann) Rutt, Melisa (Jay) Cull, and Maribeth (Dan) Davis, sisters, Marian Kreider, Lois Kate Schinn, Helen (Colin) Koser, brother, Jere (Ellen) Rutt, and nine grandchildren.
Jim proudly served in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. He owned B. Titus Rutt Insurance Agency in Mount Joy. Jim is thankful for the loving care he received at the Oak Leaf Manor North facility in Landisville PA. The patient help and care he received was such a blessing to him and his dear wife Cindy.
Due to his love for Christian education and missions, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to, Mount Calvary Christian School of Elizabethtown, 629 Holly St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022 or Word of Life International, PO Box 600, Schroon Lake, NY 12870.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held this Sunday evening at Lebanon Valley Bible Church, 1482 Horseshoe Pike, Lebanon, PA 17042 at 6pm sharp (Please arrive early). Due to the COVID concerns the family will not be greeting attendees formally but would ask that you wear a face covering as you enter the church auditorium to sit with your close family and loved ones. If needed, there will also be video overflow. This time will be a joyful one, a time for some stories, laughs and sharing memories of Jim's life and testimonies of God's faithfulness and goodness. Interment will be private. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com