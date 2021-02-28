James W. Roth

James W. "Jimmy" Roth, 54, of Lititz, PA passed away unexpectedly Monday February 22, 2021 at UPMC Lititz. He was born February 22, 1967 in Lancaster.
A 1985 graduate of Warwick High School, James went on to work as a welder with various local companies. James was an avid motorcycle racing enthusiast and was a member of WERA for over 30 years. He helped at many MotoAmerica Events and N2 track days. His passion for motorcycle racing took him all over the country.
James was a member of Lititz Church of the Brethren and was the caretaker there for many years. Through those efforts, he helped many Warwick students with community service work. He will forever be remembered as a man who always lent a helping hand. He was hard working, had a sarcastic yet funny sense of humor, and was always willing to pass along a good joke. His family will dearly miss his presence and will forever cherish the memories created with him.
He is survived by his father: Vincent (Carolyn) Roth; his mother: Hyla (Howard) Mowrer; a brother: Kevin (Denise) Roth; three children: Steven Roth, Alexis Roth, and Joanna Roth; two nephews: Shawn Roth and David Roth; his former wife: Kerry Farmer; six aunts; as well as two grandpuppies: Gixxer and Charli. He was preceded in death by a brother: Douglas Roth.
Services are being held privately and at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life service for James will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of James can be made to the Roadracing World Action Fund, P.O. Box 1428, Lake Elsinore, CA 92531.
