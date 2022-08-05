James W. Pries, 75, formerly of Conestoga passed away at Lancaster General on Wednesday morning, August 3, 2022. Born in Lancaster on August 5, 1946, he was the son of the late Leo H. and Helen Huber Pries.
Jim served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. He worked for Armstrong World Industries for over 32 years, retiring in 2008. Jim enjoyed tinkering with his cars.
Jim is survived by his brother, Mark H., husband of Tracy Pries of Conestoga; his sisters, Suzanne P., wife of Donald Hoover, Leoma, wife of Barry Zecher, Kathleen, wife of Barry Rankin, Penny P., wife of Larry Rankin, all of Conestoga and Wendy, wife of Clyde Mellinger of Ephrata and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Richard W. and Ann Pries.
Private graveside services will be held in the Colemanville United Methodist Cemetery at the convenience of Jim' s family. The family would like to thank the staff at Hamilton Arms for the care given to Jim over the past several years. Memorial remembrances may be made to Colemanville United Methodist Church, 210 Colemanville Church Road, Conestoga, PA 17516. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
