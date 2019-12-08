James W. Myers, 78, of Akron, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Lancaster General Hospital.
He was born in Lancaster to the late Ralph Myers, Sr. and Marie (Shenk) Myers, and was the loving husband of Doris Myers with whom he shared 32 years of marriage.
Jim was the owner and operator of Jim Myers Finishing for 30 years. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and family. He enjoyed classic country music and in his younger years, sang in a band. Jim was a big Phillies fan and an avid walker. He and Doris could be seen walking daily in Akron.
The family would like to thank the caring first responders and staff at Lancaster General Hospital for their exceptional care of Jim.
In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by four children, James W. Myers, III, of Nashville, TN, Kimberly, wife of Matthew Schoff of Willow Street, Kevin Etter of Lancaster, Mark Etter, husband of Hyasmine Charles of Lititz; five grandchildren, Michael, Lisa, Gracia, Benjamin, and Elijah; and five siblings, Lois Brubaker, C. Richard, husband of Arlene Myers, Anna Ruth Beiler, Nancy Nissly, and Lori Thomas. He was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph Myers, Jr.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 11am at the Stradling Funeral Home, 30 North Ninth Street, Akron, with Pastor Joe Sherer officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10-11am. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial donations can be made in Jim's memory to the American Diabetes Association.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com
