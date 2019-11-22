James W. McCall

James Walter McCall, Jr. passed peacefully on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 under the care of the excellent hospice staff of Conestoga View and surrounded by loving family, following an extended illness.
Born in Philadelphia; to James Walter McCall and Anna (Firth) McCall of blessed memory; Jim graduated from the University of Pennsylvania. After a long and successful career in architecture in private practice in York with his partner Terry Slonaker, Jim embarked on a second career in real estate in retirement. He served in leadership positions with the American Institute of Architects,the Construction Specifi-cations Institute, the Salvation Army and Rotary International.
Jim received his Master of Divinity from the Lancaster Bible College and was active in service with the LCBC church in Lancaster and Manheim, and with the former Celebrate Life Christian Church. He enjoyed golf, classical music, special events at the Conestoga Country Club, daily crossword puzzles, and passionately rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles and Flyers and was an avid reader and writer. He will also be remembered for his activism within the Manheim Township School District and City Council.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Suzanne (Fisher), six children; Robert, Deborah, Caroline, Alexandrea, Allison, and Geoffrey; eleven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, his sister Jane and her husband Mike, brother-in-law John and sister-in-law Eleanor.
An informal gathering will be scheduled for December 12, 2019 from 3-5pm at LCBC at Liberty Place. In lieu of flowers, it is Jim's expressed wish that he be remembered by donations to the Salvation Army. To leave an online condolence please visit: CremationPA.com