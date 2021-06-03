James W. Marks, 88, of Brethren Village in Lititz, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021. Born in Toledo, OH, he was the son of the late Elmer P. and Vela P. (Whitmore) Marks, and the step son of the late Evelyn M.(Lackey) Marks.
James attended Tribly and Wermet Corners elementary schools, and graduated from Whitmore High School in 1950 as a member of the National Honor Scoiety. He received a BA degree in Chemistry from Manchester College in Indiana in 1954, and also attended Ohio State University for continuing education. In the fall of 1954, he entered the U.S. Army and served an eighteen-month tour of duty in France where he operated as an instructor in the Army's European Water Supply and Purification School.
James married Joyce E. Eshleman on June 15, 1958, and they established a home in Luckey, OH where Joyce taught school and James worked for the Brush Beryllium Co. for nine years as a chemist. During 1958 thru 1965, James was a member of the Lakewood Church of the Brethren, Toledo, OH, where he had served several positions including Chairman of the Stewardship Commission, Chairman of the Church Board, and election to the Board of Deacons.
In 1965, James had the opportunity to work for the U.S. Government in Annapolis, MD, with what eventually became the Environmental Protection Agency. His positions with the Regional Laboratory included analytical chemist, laboratory chemist, supervisory chemist, and Chief of the Laboratory Section. In 1980 he accepted the position of Regional Occupational Safety and Health Manager with Headquarters in Philadelphia, PA, and offices in Annapolis, MD. Retirement from the government occurred on January 1, 1999, after having completed thirty-seven years of service. Following retirement, James and Joyce relocated to Brethren Village Retirement Community in Lititz, and he became a member of the Lancaster Church of the Brethren.
Along with his wife of 62 years, Joyce E. Marks, he is survived by two children: Janita S. Marks of Maine, and James E. Marks and wife Monica of South Carolina. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Dylan Dodd, Marisa Marks and Camden Marks, and a brother, Dr. Steven Marks.
Funeral Services will held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 5, 2021, in the chapel at Brethren Village Retirement Community, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, where the family will receive guests beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment at West Green Tree Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in James' memory may be made to the Lancaster Church of the Brethren, 1601 Sunset Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17601 or Brethren Village Retirement Community at the above address. If unable to attend, services will be streamed over Zoom https://bv-org.zoom.us/j/93684571147. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com