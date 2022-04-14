James W. Jones, 65, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Born in Columbia, PA, he was the son of the late John W. and Miriam C. (Rupp) Jones. He was the husband of Cathy (Smaling) with whom he was married for 46 years.
Jim was a 1974 graduate and stand-out wrestler at Columbia High School. He also attended and wrestled at Elizabethtown College. He worked for 35 years at Armstrong World Industries and retired at the age of 55. Jim was a lifetime member of the Owls, enjoyed fishing and boating on the Susquehanna River, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was frequently spotted going for a run around town, which was one of his favorite pastimes. Jim will be remembered as a hard worker, great provider, and an incredible husband, father, and grandfather. He will be missed beyond words.
Jim is survived by his wife, Cathy; his son, James J. Jones, husband of Jennifer; his daughter, Jennifer E. Albright, wife of Justin; grandchildren, Ava Jones, Cash Jones, Ethan Albright, Addison Albright, and grand puppy, Izzy; sisters, Bonnie O'Neil and Doris Weisser; and brother, John Jones, husband of Deborah. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Thom O'Neil and Bob Weisser.
A memorial service for Jim will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens in Columbia, PA. There will be a luncheon following the service at Columbia Crossing River Trail Center, 41 Walnut Street, Columbia. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jim's memory to Caring Hospice, 101 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603 or Columbia Boys Athletic Association Wrestling Program, 1249 Lancaster Avenue, Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia/Lancaster. www.clydekraft.com