James W. Jones, 94, of Elizabethtown, passed away at the Masonic Village on April 9, 2022. Born in Columbia, PA, he was the son of the late Mary E. (Wickenheiser) and David Jones, Jr. James was the devoted husband of 61 years to the late Roseann M. (Bibb) Jones who passed in 2020, and loving father to the late Jeffrey W. Jones who passed in 1981.
James was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church, where he proudly served as a lector. James was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. Prior to retirement, James worked as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for 28 years and as a Courthouse Mailroom Supervisor for the County of Lancaster. He was a member of the Bausman Fire Company, a Life Member of the Ephrata Post 3376 VFW, the American Legion Mount Joy Post, a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus, and a member of and part Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Lancaster Council #867. James and Roseann went on bus tours together over the years. The family appreciates the attentive care for James that was provided by the Masonic Village staff.
James is survived by his brother Edmund C. husband of Jo Ann (Scheuchenzuber) Jones of Maytown; 3 nephews and a niece. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Roseann, his son Jeffrey W.; his sisters Doris M. and Maryann, as well as 4 nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 11:00AM at the Saint Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery, 170 Charles Road, Bausman, PA 17504. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made in James's name to the Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Drive, Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
To leave online condolences please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com