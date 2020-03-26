James W. "Jim" Kauffman, 76, of Honey Grove, passed away at 9:29 AM on Tuesday, March 24. 2020 at his residence.
Born on January 24, 1944 in Ironville, Lancaster Co., he is the son of the late William H. and Charlotte (Ebersole) Kauffman.
He is survived by his wife, Alice A. (Yoder) Kauffman at home; two children, Kimberly A. Kauffman and her husband Gus West of Washington, D.C., and Mark W. Kauffman and his wife Tonya of Slate Run, PA; one step son, Jeff Graybill and his wife Kathy of North Carolina; two sisters, Joyce Leber and her husband Skip of York and Judy Weigel and her husband Joe of Hershey; four grandchildren, Hannah Kauffman, Sophia Kauffman, Knox West, and Emma Kauffman; two step grandchildren, Zack Graybill and Courtney Phippen; one step great-grandchild, Ryker Graybill; and his faithful canine companion, Sadie.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Riley.
Mr. Kauffman was a 1961 graduate of Hempfield High School in Landisville, PA and was the owner/operator of Morris Maintenance, Inc. and Conestoga Window Cleaning, Inc., both of Lancaster.
His memberships included the South Juniata Baptist Church in Honey Grove, the National Rifle Association, and the Beulah Land Rod and Gun Club in Lycoming County.
Jim enjoyed hunting, gardening, going to auctions, antiquing, stone wall building, cutting and splitting wood, and being outdoors; however, he cherished the time spent with his family and friends.
A public Memorial Service is being scheduled and will be announced at a later date.
Private interment will take place at the McCulloch's Mills Cemetery in Honey Grove.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the James W. Kauffman Memorial Fund for the South Juniata Baptist Church International Mission Fund. Checks can be to the S.J.B.C Mission Fund and mailed to the South Juniata Baptist Church, 3647 Smokey Hollow Road, Honey Grove, PA 17035.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brown Funeral Homes, Inc., 100 Bridge Street, Mifflintown.
Online condolences and tributes can be shared with the family at www.brownfuneralhomesinc.com.
A living tribute »