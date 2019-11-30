James W. "Jim" Charles, 51 of Bowmansville, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at his home surrounded by family and friends.
Born in Lancaster he was the son of John W. and Dorothy (Garber) Charles. He was married 28 years on Aug. 3 to Jennifer (Blasczyk) Charles.
Jim worked as a software consultant for OpenGate in Wayne, PA.
He was a member of Cocalico Community Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife and parents are four daughters, Emiline, married to Chris Lash and their daughter Jayden, Kendra, married to Tyler Johnson and their daughter Ivy, Sophia Charles, and Elizabeth Charles; and a sister, Danean, married to Earl Sauder.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 14 at 10 am at Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community, 210 Weaverland Valley Road, East Earl. In lieu of sending flowers, a fund has been set up through Cocalico Community Church so you can contribute to the immediate needs of the family members in this time of loss: https://pushpay.com/g/cocalico?src=hpp. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.