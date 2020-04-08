James W. Herrold, 89 of Lancaster, PA, died Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Mennonite Home. Born in Shamokin, PA, he was the son of the late Earl P. and Alma L. Heil Herrold and was married to Jennie Mae (Rhoads) Herrold for 67 years.
In 1942, Jim moved to Lancaster and attended Wharton Grade School, Reynolds Jr. High School and McCaskey High School, where he participated in track and football. He attended F&M College for two years.
Jim served in the United States Air Force from 1951-1955 as an A & E Mechanic, Crew Chief and Flight Engineer on a B-26 Invader. His B-26 squadron was accident free for over 3 years.
In 1949, he started a 40-year career with the Hamilton Watch Company and its many successors. Starting as an "Errand Boy," he moved to watch assembly, then on to the Metals Division of the company as a mill operator. After 20 years, he transferred to Hamilton Technology management as a Quality Engineering Inspector and Western Regional Sales Manager. Jim was blessed to travel throughout the United States for his job, covering 42 states and Canada, and visiting every major city for Hamilton Technology and its successors.
After retiring in 1989, Jim volunteered for the Lancaster Chamber and was a guide for the Lancaster Historic Walking Tour. He engaged in part time work as a Vo-Tech substitute, a bank courier, and a tour guide for Brunswick Tours. He also worked several years at the PA Dutch Visitors Bureau. His final retirement was in 2012.
His passion was tracing the family genealogy and followed his ancestors to their original home in Steinham, Germany. One of his proudest achievements was the book he authored on the Herrold Family, dating back to 1500. His brother, Richard, worked with him on this monumental project.
Jim and Jennie were longtime members of the Otterbein Church, serving in many ministries in the church. He was a member of the Masonic Lamberton Lodge #476. A down to earth straight thinker, he will be remembered for his time in the service to his country, being a good provider for his family whom he loved, a meticulous record-keeper, his honesty, and his great sense of humor. Jim's hobbies included watch repair, cabinet making, architectural drafting, listening to Big Band music, walking, playing golf and tennis. He always thought of his birthday as just another day, and never complained while he was in skilled care at Mennonite Home.
In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by his children: Deborah A. DiNunzio wife of Dominick DiNunzio of Quarryville, Susan L. Rubright wife of John Rubright of Mount Joy, J. Denise Sloyer wife of Mark Sloyer of Landisville, PA and J. Dennis Herrold of Blythewood, SC. He loved dearly his 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19, the family will hold a private Funeral Service celebrating the life of James Herrold at The Groffs Family Funeral & Cremation Services, 528 W. Orange St., Lancaster, PA. Interment will be at Conestoga Memorial Park. The family will make the private service and interment available beginning Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/24330532.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jim's memory can be sent to Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute Fund, Lancaster General Health Foundation, 609 N. Cherry Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Please visit Jim's Memorial Page at
A living tribute »