James W. (Harry) Hall died in Hilton Head, SC on March 10, 2020. Born in 1940, Jim graduated JPM Class of 1958. He joined the US Navy where he served proudly and was honorably discharged in 1962. After returning, Hall devoted his life to family and friends, was a member in good standing of Charles M. Howell Masonic Lodge 496, while working as a salesman and instructor. Jim is survived by his wife, Connie and son, Erich.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held later at the family's discretion. In lieu of flowers please contribute to Folds of Honor. Islandfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »