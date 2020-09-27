James W. Frankhouser, 88, of Ephrata, formerly of Terre Hill, died Saturday, September 26, 2020 after a brief illness at Ephrata Manor.
Born in Terre Hill, he was a son of the late William E. and Gwendolyn (Steffy) Frankhouser. His wife, Faye L. (Woomert) Frankhouser, died June 3, 2012.
Jim worked for over 35 years for the New Holland Block Plant, most recently as dispatcher. He also served as mayor of Terre Hill in the 1980's. From 1953-1955 Jim served in the U.S. Army.
He was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church and was active with the Terre Hill Park. He enjoyed hunting and fishing at his camp in Potter County and also enjoyed birdwatching.
Surviving is a sister, June Gettel of Ephrata; two nieces and three nephews, Donna, married to Warren Good, Dennis, married to Anita Gettel, Barb, married to Desmond Hoover, Billy, married to Debbie Frank, and Robert, married to Karen Frank; and a brother-in-law, Paul Buckwalter.
Preceding him in death is a son, J. Jesse Frankhouser, July 12, 2019; and a sister, Jane Buckwalter.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. at the Terre Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Terre Hill Park, PO Box 250, Terre Hill, PA 17581. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill.