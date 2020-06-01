James W. Dunstan

James "Jim" Dunstan, 91, of Manheim, died peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Jim Thorpe, he was the son of the late Paul and Myrtle Dettera Dunstan. Jim was the loving husband of Bertha "Bert" Eshleman Dunstan and they observed their 63rd wedding anniversary in December of last year.
In the early years Jim was a truck driver and later became the owner and operator of Jim's Septic Service, Manheim, providing service to both residential and commercial customers. Following retirement Jim worked part time as a courier until the age of 86. A proud veteran, Jim served in the U.S. Navy Seabees during the Korean War. Jim spent much of his childhood in Bethany Children's Home, an orphanage in Womelsdorf. Every year Jim would return to Bethany for the annual reunion. This home would always have a special place in his heart. Jim was an active and faithful member of Hope Episcopal Church, Manheim, where he served on the Church Vestry and provided outside maintenance. He was a man of many interests and loved to excel or win at any challenge that came his way; from trap shooting to playing billiards or a challenging game of chess. Jim also loved boating and deep-sea fishing in Rehoboth Beach area for many years with his family and friends. He cherished time spent with his 3 grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Bert is a daughter, Terry Ann wife of Glen Martin of Lititz, three grandchildren: Nicholas husband of Cora Martin, Christopher "C.J" Martin, and Marissa Martin. Preceding him in death was a brother, Paul Dunstan and a sister, Dorothy Peters.
Services for Jim will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment with Military Honors will be in Hope Episcopal Cemetery, Manheim. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
