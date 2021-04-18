James W. Diem

James "Jim" W. Diem, 71, formerly of New Holland, passed away on April 8, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Ranck's United Methodist church, 700 Ranck Road, New Holland. We will meet on the paved driveway in the cemetery for the 21- Gun Salute, then walk or drive (if unable to walk) across the street to the church's pavilion area. Please bring a chair if you're unable to stand. The service will be held outdoors to maintain social distancing. Please wear a mask or shield if you are able.
We are looking forward to this day as we remember Jim and celebrate his life. All are welcome to attend. Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, 717-354-0444
