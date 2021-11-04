James W. Allshouse, 84, of Mountville left this life on Thursday, October 28, 2021. He was the loving and loved husband of Wendy (Allen) Allshouse, with whom he recently celebrated 34 years of marriage. He was born in Barberton, OH to William and Doris Allshouse, both of whom predeceased him. His brother Ray also predeceased him, but he is survived by his sister, Regena Ketler, her husband Don, niece Melissa Hoover, husband James.
Jim and Wendy shared a music ministry for nearly 30 years and presented programs for churches, campgrounds, and special events throughout PA, DE, MD, NJ, NY, WV and FL. They recorded 10 CD’s and loved singing together. They are active members of the Mountville Church of the Brethren.
Jim officiated volleyball and served as the Lancaster/Lebanon PIAA assignment secretary for over 25 years. He also umpired baseball for college, high school and semi-pro teams.
He is survived by his daughter, Vicki Groff, husband David, son Barry Allshouse, wife Nancy, step sons, Jason Yerg and Jared Yerg, grandchildren, Tyler Groff, wife Stephanie, Adrienne Groff, Adam Groff, wife Aubrey, McKayla Thrower, husband CJ, Ethan Yerg, Joshua Prince, wife Brittany, and Evan Allshouse, wife Erica. Great-grandchildren are Grayson, Harper, Tommy, Paisley, Scarlett, and Magnolia.
Visitation with the family will take place at 10:00 AM, November 6, 2021 at the Mountville Church of the Brethren, 60 Clay St., Mountville, PA 17554. The service will begin at 11:00 AM. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit:
717-394-4097
A living tribute »