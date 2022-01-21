James Vernon Kinsey, 84, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Born Sunday, July 18, 1937 in Marietta, he was the son of the late Vernon and Helen (Sauders) Kinsey. He was together with A. Christine (Bhe) Kinsey for 45 years.
Jim was a 1955 graduate of Donegal High School. He began working with his parents to establish what became Kinsey’s Archery Products, Inc. He served in the Army National Guard at Indiantown Gap. Previously a member of the Lutheran Church, he was a member of Milton Grove United Methodist Church. Jim enjoyed hunting, hiking golf and scuba diving. He also owned and loved race horses since the 1990’s mostly it was about the camaraderie with people.
Surviving in addition to his wife Chris are six children (not all biological): Sherri L. Gorman and husband Blaine of Elizabethtown; Tracy Brandsrud and husband Doug of S. Dakota; Tonya Blazina of Palmyra; Rick A. Kinsey and husband Gaylon Morris of Harrisburg; Raymond Thompson and wife Bobbi of Elizabethtown and Troy Hutchison of Elizabethtown; a total of 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 398 North Locust Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 3:00 PM with a meal to follow. Viewing will be from 1:00 PM until the time of service. Interment will take place at the convenience of the family. The service will also be live streamed at https://youtu.be/5gQ8Kl02z80.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jim’s memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.