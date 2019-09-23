James V. "Jim" Stauffer, 62, of Manheim, died peacefully on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at his home. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Paul E. Stauffer and Mary Myers Stauffer Gochnauer; and the step son of the late Mervin H. Gochnauer. For over 20 years, Jim worked for the Buch Funeral Home, Manheim. Previously he was employed in the maintenance department for the Landis Homes Retirement Community, Lititz. Recently he was working part time for Risser's Poultry, Lititz. Jim was an active and faithful member of Chiques Church of the Brethren, Manheim, where he served as the church custodian for many years. He also was active in both the Bell and Men's Choirs of the church as well as organist for services. Jim had a servant's heart and volunteered at the church for many activities as well as helping neighbors and friends throughout the years.
Surviving is a sister, Judy wife of Jim Bollinger of Manheim, three brothers: David husband of Beth Stauffer of Elizabethtown, John husband of Marlene Stauffer of Mount Joy, Richard husband of Brenda Stauffer of Elizabethtown, a step brother, Raymond husband of Denise Gochnauer, four step sisters: Lois wife of Ronald Weaver, Barbara wife of Harvey Heller, Carol Morris, Thelma wife of Michael Conklin, and many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death is a brother, Tom Stauffer.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jim's funeral service at the Chiques Church of the Brethren, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim, on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family in the Family Life Center at the Chiques Church of the Brethren on Wednesday evening from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Interment will be private in the adjoining church cemetery. Those desiring may send contributions in Jim's memory to: Chiques Church of the Brethren, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com