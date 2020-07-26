James Tracy Axe

James T. "Tracy" Axe, 63, of Lancaster passed away Saturday July 18, 2020. Jim was the loving husband of Barbara. He joined the U.S. Air Force after high school. Jim loved singing, dancing and making people smile. He loved to go on cruises, being at the beach, his dogs, watching football, and playing darts.
Jim is survived by wife Barbara, daughters, Ami and Jennifer, son, Tyler, grandson, James (Kaytelynn), granddaughter, Alexandra, great-granddaughter, Sophia and a great-grandchild on the way, brothers, Randy (Joyce), Michael (Deb) and Timothy (Susan), sister, Tammy (Jodie). Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Joan and Robert Weit.
There will be a small service at Ft. Indiantown Gap. A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or Shriners Hospital for Children. To send an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com