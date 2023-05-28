James Thomas "Tom" Cochran, 87, of Little Britain, passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023. He was the beloved husband of Eilene (Adkison) Cochran, with whom he shared 54 years of marriage.
Born in Rising Sun, he was the son of the late Robert C. and E. Marguerite (Kauffman) Cochran.
Tom attended Solanco schools and was eager to join the military. He enlisted in the Marine Corps, serving from 1953 1957. He then enlisted in the Air Force, serving from 1957 1973, working in the Traffic Management Office where he arranged shipments of household goods and personnel. In the year prior to retirement, Tom received training to repair vehicle radiators. After retiring from the military, he found employment with Herr's Motor Express to repair radiators and perform mechanical repairs. In later years, Tom worked at Little Britain Store in the hardware department and he repaired kerosene heaters.
A man who was unable to sit idle, Tom mowed and cared for the property at Eastland Friends Cemetery. He also loved tending to his own property by mowing the grass and tending to his garden. Tom enjoyed working by himself, having a small business at his home of repairing radiators and kerosene heaters. He was known for being very generous, being able to fix most anything, and he had a passion for classic country music. Tom was a member of Wakefield Bible Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Greg Cochran and Ella Wollard, both of Myrtle Beach, Van Cochran, husband of Jessie ("Kookie"), of Georgetown, SC, and Lisa Minnick, wife of Larry, of Apalachin, NY. He is also survived by his brothers, David (Mary Jane) and Dale (Carol) Cochran, a sister, Linda Nicodemus, 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Cochran, and sisters, Janette Brown and Erma Cochran.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Little Britain Presbyterian Cemetery, 255 Little Britain Church Road, Peach Bottom, PA 17563.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Tom's memory to Wakefield Bible Church, 2310 Robert Fulton Highway, Peach Bottom, PA 17563, The Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute online at www.lancastergeneralhealth.org/giving-foundation/making-a-gift/gifts-for-our-institutions, or to Hospice and Community Care online at www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org/in-honor-in-memory-gifts.
To leave an online condolence, please visit