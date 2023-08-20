James Thomas "Tom" Cochran, 87, of Little Britain, passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023. He was the beloved husband of Eilene (Adkison) Cochran, with whom he shared 54 years of marriage.
SERVICE ANNOUN-CEMENT: A Celebration of Life for Tom Cochran will be held Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Robert Fulton Fire Company's Banquet Room, 2271 Robert Fulton Highway, Peach Bottom, PA 17563. Please drop-in from noon 4 p.m. This is an informal gathering intended for fellowship, "Family Reunion," story-telling, and a good time. Food will be served.
