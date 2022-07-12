James Thomas Lile, Architect

James Thomas Lile, of Lancaster, PA passed away on July 4th, 2022 at the age of 91. Born in 1931 in Akron, Ohio, he was the son of Chester C. and Eva G. Lile, and the brother of Nancy L. Wise, who preceded him in death.
Jim graduated from The Mercersburg Academy, Mercersburg, Pa, in 1949, and from the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Fine Arts, with a degree in Architecture, in 1954. He then served two years in the Army, including a year in Germany as part of a border unit, where he worked as a draftsman.
Upon his return, he resumed his architecture career, and moved back to Philadelphia. In 1958 he married the former Judith P. Hippel. They raised their three children in Gladwyne, PA.
In the early 1960s he joined the Philadelphia architecture firm of Alexander Ewing & Associates; he was made partner in 1973, and remained with the firm until he took early retirement in 1994.
He is survived by daughters, Kenna Lile Broadbent (Stephen Broadbent), Grace Lile (Arthur Goldwag), and son James Clay Lile; grandsons Nathan Goldwag and Elijah Goldwag; and former wife Judith Lile-Hynes.
Services and internment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's memory to Water Street Mission in Lancaster.
