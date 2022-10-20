James Thomas Anderson, 84, of Millersville, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Born in Hetland, South Dakota, he was the son of the late Thomas and Dorothy (Ballou) Anderson. He was the loving husband of Zenaida (Juen) Anderson, with whom he shared 48 years of marriage.
Following school James joined the United States Navy, where he served from 1956-1978, including four tours (six years) in Vietnam. He was a member of the American Legion and the local VFW. He was a devout Catholic and attended St. Philip the Apostle Church. He loved playing cards- especially Pinochle; and was an avid sports fan- Basketball, Football, and Golf in particular.
In addition to his wife, Zenaida, James is survived by his daughter, Anna Suitt (husband, Bruce); grandchildren Gabriel Miranda and Thomas Miranda; niece Jemalyn Meck; nephews John Reed and Paul Reed; and sister-in-law Thelma Meck (husband, Karl.) In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Reed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Friday, October 21, 2022. A Viewing will be held at the church from 11:00 AM 12:00 PM, with service immediately following at 12:00 PM. Committal will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org; or to the National Centre for Padre Pio at www.padrepio.org
