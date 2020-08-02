James Theodore Springborn, 63, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Born in Lebanon, PA, he was the son of the late James Theodore Springborn and Gloria L. DiGiacomo Auman of Lebanon, PA.
James enjoyed listening to music, his favorite band was Creedence Clearwater Revival. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. James will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
James is survived by his son, Aaron Springborn, his sisters, Sherry Reager (David), Lisa Springborn, Susan Null (Kenneth); his brother, Eddie Auman (Michele); his mother Gloria Auman along with many nephews, nieces, cousins, and siblings in Florida.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Harvest Bible Church, 1460 Eden Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601.
