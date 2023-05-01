James T. St. John, age 80 of Ronks, passed away at his home on Sunday, April 30, 2023. He was the husband of Christie A. Meshey St. John, with whom he celebrated 61 years of marriage on March 25th. He was born in Philadelphia, son of Sarah Duffin Ranson. He was a truck driver most of his working career. He loved micro midget racing and was a member of the Lanco Micro Midget Racing Club. He was also a member of the Strasburg Sportsman Association. He enjoyed hunting, woodworking, crabbing, public auctions and was an all around handyman.
Surviving besides his wife are 3 children: Rodney husband of Jackie Kershner St. John of Lititz, Kevin husband of Dawn Springer St. John of Lancaster, Lisa wife of Troy Slaymaker of Lancaster, 6 grandchildren: Derek, Tara, Kiersten, Jared, Mandi, Jaycie, great grandson Mason, 2 brothers: Bill husband of Nancy Simpson St. John of Atglen, Joseph husband of Cynthia Myers Ranson of Charleston, IL. He was preceded in death by 3 siblings: Margaret Benner, Sheila Walton and Michael Ranson.
The family would like to thank the nurses of the Purple Team of Hospice and Community Care for their compassionate care. A celebration of life service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.