James T. Sheckler, 83, of Lititz and formerly of Manheim Township, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Moravian Manor.
Shecky's family will greet friends on Saturday, April 10, 2021 from 9 to 10:30 AM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Private interment will be in the Grandview Church Memorial Garden.
Private services can be viewed on Livestream on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 11:00 AM, or anytime in the future. Please visit Shecky's obituary on the funeral home webpage to view the livestream.
Please omit flowers, and kindly consider a contribution in Shecky's memory to the Benevolent Care Fund at Moravian Manor Communities at the following link: https://www.moravianmanorcommunities.org/donate
