James T. Sheckler "Shecky"

James T. Sheckler, 83, of Lititz and formerly of Manheim Township, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Moravian Manor. Born in Tyrone, PA, he was the son of the late George T. Jr. and Ethel (Hickes) Sheckler.
Jim was a graduate of Tyrone Area High School, class of 1956, and the Thaddeus Stevens Trade School in Lancaster. Jim retired in 1999 from Burnham Corporation where he devoted his professional career for 35 years, serving in many roles including Quality Control Manager.
Jim's passion for drumming and music began at an early age, and he continued playing through high school and the local Tyrone Gardner Guards Drum and Bugle Corps. He became involved with various music ensemble groups while at Stevens. In the years since, he has played with the Royal Tones, Bob Troxell's Big Big Jazz Band, and most recently the Moonlighters from Lititz. His gift to the many friends and family that loved him was sharing the hours of music he played for their dancing and listening enjoyment, where he never skipped a beat. Featured drum solos gave us all a chance to marvel at his passion and talent.
Jim embraced life's little joys including many trips to the beach, watercolor painting, and cooking. His passion with trains was ignited by his father which he eagerly passed on to each of his children and grandchildren. His fascination with WWII movies, and airplanes incited his interest in computer flight simulators with many successful landings but a memorable laugh when he overshot the target or landed in the water.
Jim was known for his boisterous laughter and was always a kid at heart. As the best Donald Duck impersonator, he captured the love of his grandchildren. He was always found attending his grandchildren's sporting or music events where his whooping and cheering never went unnoticed. For over 50 years, Jim worshipped at Grandview Church.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of sixty-one years, Judith "Judy" (Meredith) Sheckler; his son, Lawrence "Larry" A. Sheckler, husband of Nancy (Trees); his daughter, Kimberly "Kim", wife of Paul Michael Bowers; five grandchildren, Ryan Sheckler, husband of Theresa, Jacey, wife of Andrew Mitchell, Paul T. Bowers, husband of Sarah, Alexander M. Bowers, Adam M. Bowers; four great-grandchildren, Liam and Rory Sheckler, and Wesley and Brynlee Bowers; and his sister Sally Cupp.
In memory of Shecky, his family would like you to:
"spend time with your children, take a walk on the beach with your loved ones and embrace some music to fill your soul."
The family is incredibly grateful for the compassionate care he received at Moravian Manor over the last two years. Please omit flowers, and kindly consider a contribution in Shecky's memory to the Benevolent Care Fund at Moravian Manor Communities at the following link: https://www.moravianmanorcommunities.org/donate
Shecky's family will greet friends on Saturday, April 10, 2021 from 9 to 10:30 AM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Private interment will be in the Grandview Church Memorial Garden.
Services will be private, but can be viewed on Livestream on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 11:00 AM, or anytime in the future. Please visit Shecky's obituary on the funeral home webpage to view the livestream.
