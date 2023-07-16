James T. Nixon, age 91 formerly of Gordonville, passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023. He was the husband of the late Helen P. Nixon who passed March 1, 2006. He was born in Gap, son of the late Raymond Lytle Nixon and Ruth Newhauser Nixon Pickel. James served in the Navy during the Korean War aboard the USS Wright from 1950 - 1954. He enjoyed hunting, golfing, and time at the beach and the mountains with family and friends. He was part of a bowling league, once bowling a 300, a perfect game.
He is survived by 5 children: Richard, married to Linda Sizemore Nixon of Belfast, Maine, Thomas, married to Dana Nixon of Quarryville, Timothy Nixon of Gap, Matthew, married to Traci Thompson Nixon of Conway, SC, and Beth, married to Robert Norris of Young Harris, GA; 12 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will take place at Bellevue Presbyterian Cemetery. Pastor Brad Moger will be officiating. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Hospice and Community Care. shiveryfuneralhome.com