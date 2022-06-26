James T. "Here's the Deal" Hudson, Sr.

Here's the deal Jim decided to leave his earthly body on Monday, June 20, 2022 at 85 years of age. Born in Wilmington, DE, he was the son of the late Amos C. and Rose A. Hudson, and the beloved husband to Mary Ellen Hudson for over 49 years.
Jim graduated from Salesianum High School in 1954. In 1955 he enlisted in the US Army, serving his country for 3 years before being honorably discharged. He worked at Dupont for 14 years, Chapman Ford, and eventually Keller Brothers in Lititz where he retired from only 3 years ago. He was extremely hardworking and dedicated to anything he put his mind to. He enjoyed going on cruises with Mary Ellen, and even won "Hairiest Chest Award" 2 years in a row. Jim also enjoyed going to the beach with his family, either to Ocean City, MD or Wildwood, NJ. He will always be remembered for his catchy phrases, "Here's the deal" and "Not bad."
In addition to his loving wife Mary Ellen, Jim is survived by 2 children and their companions: Jennifer L. Kettering and James T. Hudson, Jr., a sister in DE, 5 grandchildren: Sadie, Evan, Lee, Hudson C., and Cora; and his grand-dog Artie. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Lynn R. Hudson.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Jim will be laid to rest at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. The family would like to extend their appreciation to Brett Gulden for his assistance and help making Jim comfortable over the last 2 years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Jim's name to American Heart Association, www.heart.org, American Lung Association, www.lung.org, or American Kidney Fund, www.kidneyfund.org. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.