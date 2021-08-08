James T. Forsha

James T. "Forsh" Forsha, 91, a retired teacher and coach from Manheim Central School District, and most recently a resident of Lititz, passed comfortably and peacefully from natural causes with family surrounding him on Sunday, August 1, 2021.
Born in Blairstown, PA, he was the son of Harry L. and Viola Ruth (Kelly) Forsha. Jim was the beloved husband of Regina (Mayer) Forsha, and they celebrated 68 years of marriage last November.
Jim attended Johnstown (PA) High School where he was a three-sport standout, graduating with the Class of 1948. While serving as a plumber's assistant, he and his twin brother Jack enlisted in the Air Force-the only service branch that promised to keep them together- where they both honorably served during the Korean conflict. Based 12 miles from North Korea for 10 months, Jim was eventually awarded a Korean Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and United Nations Service Medal. While in Korea, he served in a special squadron called the "Mosquitos," later immortalized with animated accolades produced by syndicated newspapers.
Jim attended Air Force Technical Training School at Ohio State University, becoming a drill instructor and attaining the rank of Staff Sargent. Being assigned to Bolling Field in Washington, DC, he played football and baseball for the Bolling Field Generals. In football, Jim was a starting offensive guard on a team composed of former college and pro football players; two of the Generals' games were telecast on NBC.
Following discharge from the Air Force in 1954, Jim attended Indiana State Teachers College (now Indiana University of Pennsylvania) where he graduated in 3 ½ years with degrees in Social Studies and Geography. While at IUP he played football as an offensive guard and middle linebacker. In his senior year, he was named one of the tri-captains of what are now known as the Crimson Hawks.
Following graduation, Jim taught Social Studies and coached football and baseball at Bedford High School, Bedford, PA, for six years. His baseball teams won three straight county championships, losing just two games over those seasons.
In 1964 the family moved to Manheim, PA, when Jim was hired at Manheim Central as a Social Studies teacher and Assistant Football Coach. He coached through the 1974 season, along the way earning his Master's Degree from Temple University (1969). He took a brief change of coaching jobs in 1965-66, coaching football and baseball at Franklin and Marshall College, but returned to Manheim Central when he was named Head Football Coach. In 1973, he led the Barons to their first Lebanon-Lancaster League football championship with an 8-1-1 record, generally considered the beginning of the Manheim Central football dynasty. While at Central he also coached JV baseball for 10 years.
As a member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church of Lancaster, Jim was involved in running the Alpha Program and helped to introduce it to St. Richard's Catholic Church in Manheim. More recently he became a member of Lancaster Church of the Brethren.
In his leisure time, Jim became an avid golfer, upon retirement taking many "golf vacations" all over the United States with wife Jean, brother, Jack and his wife, Billie, and assorted friends. He started the game only in his late 40's, but became a single-handicap player.
Along with his wife, Jim is survived by three children: Joyce Pfautz, married to Steven Pfautz, of Manheim; Janice Bellman of Elkhart, IN; and James D. Forsha of Jersey City, NJ. He was preceded in death by daughter, Deborah Weaver, brother, Jack, and sister, Betty Rose. Also surviving are five grandchildren: Jeremy Weaver; Erin Manning, married to Justin Manning; Michelle Current, married to Jeffrey Current; Chaz Bellman, married to Kaitlyn Bellman; and Chayla Bellman. The newest addition to the family is great-grandson, Ace James Bellman.
Family and friends are invited to attend services to celebrate Jim's life which will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, 17543, where a viewing will begin at 10:00 AM. Interment with military honors will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »