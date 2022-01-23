James T. Condon, 74, of Denver, PA, passed away peacefully at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital on Friday, January 21, 2022. He was the loving husband of Carol P. (Leone) Condon. They celebrated 54 years of marriage this past December 16th.
Jim was born in Brooklyn, NY, son of the late Thomas and Joan (Sacks) Condon.
He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and after attending Kingsborough Community College, was employed as a Production Supervisor at Case Paper in Maspeth, NY.
An avid automotive and motorcycle enthusiast, Jim loved taking road trips and talking about his favorite bikes.
Jim was a tough but tender person and loved spending time with family and friends, many of whom became like family to Jim and Carol.
In addition to his wife Carol, Jim is survived by his brother, Thomas Condon, husband of Jean, of California and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522 on Thursday, January 27 from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. Memorial services will begin at 12 noon.
Final care will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Jim’s memory to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Arrangements under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
