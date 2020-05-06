James Stuart "Jim" Poelman, Sr., 82, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at The Middletown Home. Born in Campton, NH, he was the son of the late Theodore J. and Helen F. (Guptill) Poelman. Jim was the husband of Helen Elaine (Schwanger) Poelman with whom he celebrated 60 years of marriage on April 30?th?.
Jim retired from the United States Air Force after 20 years of service. After his retirement he served as a missionary for the Worldwide New Testament Baptist Mission for 22 years. Jim was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Mount Joy.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Helen, are four children: Byron W. Poelman, husband of Sharon of Middlesex, NC, Sharon E. Yeager, wife of Mark of HI, Yvette R. Hawks, wife of Jeff of MO, and Barbara A. Anderson, wife of David of Roughmount, NC; a daughter-in-law, Lisa Poelman of AK; eighteen grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly R. Poelman Boyce, son-in-law, John Richard Boyce; a son, James S. Poelman, Jr.; three brothers; and four sisters.
A private graveside service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fellowship Baptist Church, 151 Orange St, Mount Joy, PA 17552 or VFW Post 5752, 125 Longenecker Rd., Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send an online condolence, please visit: ?www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »