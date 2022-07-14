James Samuel Nixdorf 68, of Honey Brook, PA died at home surrounded by his loving family and friends on Tuesday, July 12. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late James S. Nixdorf and Rosaline (Smith) Nixdorf.
He is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth "Libby" (Miller) Nixdorf, two sons, James Samuel Nixdorf II of Millerton, PA and Isaac Abraham Nixdorf of Philadelphia, PA. Also surviving is his sister Bonita (Nixdorf) Mummert of Lancaster, PA. He was predeceased by his sister Carol A. Nixdorf.
Jim graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1971 and then earned an associate degree in Business from Harrisburg Area Community College. He went on to earn a degree in Mortuary Science from Northhampton Community College, Bethlehem, PA. He was a member of Twin Valley Bible Chapel Narvon, PA He was strong in his faith and committed to providing bibles to the world.
Jim started his work career at Penn Central Railroad as a trackman. He also worked at Lancaster Salvage Co. for his uncles Manny and Jack Smith. Since 2007 he worked for Coatesville Scrap, Iron and Metal as manager of the non-ferrous division. Jim dearly loved his family and friends, his many pets, and his Millerton, PA home that he built with his father. He loved adventure, cycling, and exploring new places. He was an amateur radio operator (KB3AYX) and enjoyed shortwave radio listening.
Memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 17th at 2 PM with visitation beginning at 1:30 PM; Twin Valley Bible Chapel, 105 Shirktown Rd., Narvon, PA 17555. Interment will be held privately. Maclean Chamberlain Funeral Home, Inc. in charge of arrangements
