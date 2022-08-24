James S. Madara, 76, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Sandra (Maddox) Madara to whom he was married to for 56 years. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Stuart and Ardell (Betz) Madara.
Jim was a graduate of Elizabethtown Highschool in 1963 and from Millersville University in January 1969. He was actively involved in PSEA for many years and was a senior member of Technological Investors Stock Club.
Jim proudly spent most of his professional career at Hempfield High School as an educator from 1969-2004.
In his spare time, Jim enjoyed playing cards, going on cruises, cheering for the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles as well as his beloved Notre Dame. Most of all however he enjoyed spending time with his family especially his adoring grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Sandy, he is survived by his children, Brian Madara (husband of Cindy), Jeffrey J. Madara (husband of Heather) and Kathleen H. Auker (wife of Sean); six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Also surviving is a brother, Jeffrey S. Madara (husband of Michelle).
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service on Monday, August 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602. A closed casket visitation will be held on Monday from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. An open casket viewing will occur the evening prior on Sunday, August 28, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM also at the funeral home. Interment will be private in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to: National Council of Teachers of Mathematics (NCTM) at: https://www.nctm.org/support-us/ To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
