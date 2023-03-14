James S. Klube, 79, of Millersville, PA, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on March 12, 2023, from complications of Parkinson's disease.
He was the son of the late Jay and Doris (Smith) Klube of Geneva, New York, where Jim was born and raised. Jim worked for Zumstein Trucking as a Regional Sales Manager of the East Coast for many years. He retired and later worked for Twin Locust Barns Inc. Jim was also an active member of Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church. His quick wit and great sense of humor, along with that mischievous twinkle in his eye, will be truly missed by all.
He leaves behind his wife of 43 years, Wendi and his children: Jamie Klube and wife Lisa, Kris Klube-Pearce and husband Thomas, Tricia Hedrick and husband, Dave, Barb Klube, Ben Klube and wife Jackie, and Jessica Hoke and husband Adam; and many grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his sister, Saundra Biemiller, and infant son, Gus.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 17, 2023 at Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church, 1068 Chestnut Level Road, Quarryville, PA. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Restore His House at Chestnut Level Church or Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. Arrangements entrusted to Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville.