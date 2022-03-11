James S. "Jim" Nelson, 73, of Brethren Village, Lititz, died peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday March 6, 2022. Jim was born in Philadelphia on September 9, 1948 to the late Charles M. Nelson and Cleo P. Nelson. Jim had bravely fought pancreatic cancer for 2 years.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; his sister, Ruth Hannum (William) of Lititz PA; twin brother, John Nelson of Harrisonburg, VA; and his niece, Beth Nelson of Shenandoah, VA. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Robert.
Jim was a 1966 graduate of Lansdowne-Aldan High School, Cheyney State College and had studied at Temple University. Jim had a 30-year career in banking and retired as Executive Vice President of Mechanics Savings Bank of Steelton.
Jim was an active Rotary Club member; in addition, he served as president of 3 different Rotary Clubs. He was a current member in Elizabethtown, PA. Jim was the treasurer of the COB Disaster Relief Auction for 20 years. For 40 years Jim was an active member of the Ridgeway Community Church where he served terms as financial secretary, board chair and moderator. Most recently he and Carol were members of the Lititz Church of the Brethren. Jim and Carol both enjoyed reading, theatre and travel. During their almost 51 years of marriage, they traveled to 40 countries and 37 states. Jim was a kind and gentle soul always willing to give any way he could. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Camp Swatara,2905 Camp Swatara Road, Bethel, PA 19507
A Celebration of Jim's Life is planned for a later date.
Care is entrusted to the Cremation Society of Pennsylvania.