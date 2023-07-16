James S. Hollingsworth, Jr., 83 of Columbia, passed away at the home of his daughter Denise in Renovo, PA on July 8, 2023 where he had resided for the past two years. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late James S., Sr. and Nancy Poff Hollingsworth.
Jim retired in 1998 after 20 years of service from Caterpillar in York where he was employed as a machine operator. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1958 1961. In addition, he was a member of the Foresters of America, American Legion, Marietta SBA, Loyal Order of Moose, V.F.W, Susquehanna Fire Co. Social Club and the "Forty Et Eight" in Lock Haven.
He is survived by his daughters, Denise Mowrer; Kelly Carbaugh, Tammy Winters; eight grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Dennis Hollingsworth, and sister Nancy Nance. His son, James S. Hollingsworth III and daughter Karen Ortity preceded him in death.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held at the Foresters of America, 201 Locust St., Columbia, PA 17512 on Saturday, July 22, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.
Arangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. www.clydekraft.com
