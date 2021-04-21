James S. Haverstick, 84, formerly of Pequea and Millersville passed away Saturday evening, April 17, 2021 at Oak Leaf Manor, Millersville. Born in Pequea Township on November 16, 1936, he was the son of the late Samuel Mylin and Mabel Gamber Strickler Haverstick. He was the husband of Edith E. Rankin Haverstick, who preceded him in death in July of 2011.
Jim graduated from Lampeter-Strasburg High School in 1955. He was a great athlete, excelling in basketball and baseball in high school, receiving the Sportsman Award his senior year of high school. After high school, he continued to play baseball and basketball in church leagues. He enjoyed bowling and also golfing. He loved sports of all kinds, especially watching the St. Louis Cardinals.
Jim retired from High Steel where he worked for nearly 30 years. He belonged to the Charles M. Howell #496, F & AM, Millersville. Jim and Edith attended Smithville Church of God, New Providence.
Jim was a well-liked gentleman; he will be missed by his step sons, Jeffrey E., husband of Shirley Sellers of Conestoga and Gregory E., husband of Niyubon Sellers of La Plata, Maryland; grandchildren, Jason, Kristin, Gregory and Mya Sellers and great-grandchildren, Jack and Penn. He will be missed by his brother, Jay M., husband of Betty Ann Haverstick of Conestoga and his sisters, Anna Frances Kreider of Landisville, JoAnne K. Harnish of Quarryville, Vivian F., wife of Paul E. Hunt of Lancaster and Glenda V. Hoffer of Akron; sister-in-law, Gladys Haverstick of Willow Street and 6 nieces and 6 nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Hubert and Stanley Haverstick.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jim's funeral service on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 2PM from the Willow Street Mennonite Church, 399 E. Penn Grant Road, Willow Street, PA with Pastor Gerald Frey officiating. Friends will be received at the church on Tuesday from 1 to 2PM. Interment will be held in the adjoining church cemetery. Memorial remembrances may be made in Jim's memory to Lancaster Area Kidney Association at www.lancasterkidney.com/donate.
The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff at Oak Leaf Manor, Millersville for the care Jim received over the past several years. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid
