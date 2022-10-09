James S. Farrell, 85, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Ephrata Hospital. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Helen (Van Brookhoven) and William Farrell. He was the beloved husband to Kathleen (Trusz) Farrell with whom he celebrated 59 years of marriage.
James was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. Jim started his professional career in the Building Services Industry as a salesman for Firestone Supply, then left to start his own business, Farrell's Maintenance Service together with his wife Kathleen in 1970. Over the years he became fondly known as "Dr. Dirt" to his friends and business associates. James enjoyed all sports, he played tennis and was a teaching pro in the Army. He especially loved baseball and softball, sponsoring several Men's and Women's slow-pitch softball teams and winning state championships many times. Jim was an avid reader and cherished spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Sharon Farrell Davis wife of Ernest of Columbia, Paul Veilleux husband of DeeAnna of Florida; grandchildren: Ryan, Christopher, Alex, Derek and Morgan; great-grandchildren: Logan, Taylor and Vivian as well as his sister Patricia Sullenberger of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by his son Terrence Veilleux, great-granddaughter Ella Rose Veilleux and siblings: Geraldine Kilp. Jack Farrell and William Farrell.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Water Street Rescue Mission in his name, 210 S.Prince St., Lancaster, PA17603. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 30th for friends and family, details to follow.
