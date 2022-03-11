James S. Ellis, Sr, 69, of Lancaster, passed away March 3, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born May 26, 1952 in Johnstown, PA., son of the late Samuel R. Ellis and Dolores E. (Swansboro) Ellis. Preceded in death by brother, Thomas R. Ellis, Sr.
Survived by wife, Dorothy (Walton) Ellis of Lancaster; children, James S. Ellis, Jr. (Carrie) of Lancaster, Craig Ellis (Heather) of Lancaster, Ricky Ellis of Lancaster, and Erika Ellis (Mathew Sheaffer) of Lancaster; 4 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.
A devoted husband and father, James enjoyed driving truck passionately for over 20 years.
