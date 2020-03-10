James S. Davis, Jr., age 63, of Kinzers, PA, passed away at his home on Monday, March 9, 2020. He was the son of the late James S., Sr. & Mabel Ammon Davis. Jim was a partner with Barr/Davis Auctioneers of Gap. He was involved with the Shad Restoration Program with the Exelon Corporation. He was a member of the Eastern Lancaster County Rod and Gun Club, Gap V.F.W., Christiana American Legion, and the Auctioneers Association. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, reading, being outdoors, and he loved life and his animals, especially his dog, Tatoo.
Surviving is a companion of 34 years Carolyn Eldridge of Quarryville and a nephew, Wade Eshleman of California. He was preceded in death by 2 sisters: Donna Jean Davis and Sandra F. Eshleman.
A viewing and casual greeting time will take place at Chantry Place, 15 North Bridge Street, Christiana, PA on Thursday, March 12th from 6 to 8 p.m. There will also be a celebration of Jim's life at the Eastern Lancaster County Rod & Gun Club, 904 Smyrna Road, Kinzers, PA on Saturday, March 21st from 3 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »