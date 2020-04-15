James Ronald Warfel

It is with great sadness that the family of James "Jim" Warfel announces his passing on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the age of 83 years, at his home in Lancaster, PA.
Jim will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 61 years, Sandra (nee Frey) Warfel, and his children, Stephen (Denise) Warfel of Chester Springs, PA, Jill Warfel of Elizabethtown, PA, and his grandchildren, Austin and Paige Warfel.
Jim was a loyal employee of Alcoa Aluminum and Ford New Holland until retirement. He enjoyed golf, fishing, and spending quality time with his family.
A Celebration of Life will be private.
"There is no greater happiness for a man than approaching a door at the end of a day knowing someone on the other side of that door is waiting for the sound of his footsteps".
