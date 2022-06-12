James Robert Smoker II, of Columbia passed away on May 31, 2022. He was born in Columbia to the late James and Leatha Smoker and was a lifelong resident of this area. Known as "Jim Bob" to his family and Jim or "Smoke" to everyone else who knew him, he was a graduate of Columbia High School with the Class of 1962 and proudly served in the U.S. Army as a Green Beret with the Special Forces. Following his service, he worked with the former United Telephone/Sprint until his eventual retirement. Jim loved his family, especially his beloved grandchildren, whom he adored above anything else and treasured spending time with them. He was an avid fisherman and hunter who enjoyed all of nature and the outdoors. Jim had many hobbies like cooking, woodworking, and making knives as gifts for others. He was a proud and active member of the Vet 21 Salute Honor Guard.
Jim leaves behind his wife of twenty-three years, Joyce Smoker of Columbia; his daughter, Maren, wife of Patrick Crucitt of Broadview Heights, OH; three grandchildren, Katie, Claire, and Caroline Crucitt; three sisters, Melanie, wife of Keith Skotnicki of York, Eileen, wife of the late Dennis Scion of Friendsville, TX, Beth, wife of David McGrath of Mooresville, NJ; "adopted sorta son", Kevin Traister of Mountville. Several nieces and nephews and many friends.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 27, 2022 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Center, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 or Bell Socialization, 160 S. George St., York, PA 17401. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville