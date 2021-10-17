James Robert Schreiber, 64, of Mount Joy, passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Pathways Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late George and Elsie Jane (Tilsner) Schreiber. Jim was the husband of Yvette (Colon) Schreiber with whom he celebrated 40 years of marriage.
Jim was a graduate of Abington High School class of 1975. He proudly served in the United States Navy. Jim worked for IBM from 1979 to 2006. He also worked for Fleming Tile & Marble, Inc. in Lancaster and Laser Supply & Design in Elizabethtown. Jim volunteered for several years at Cornerstone Coffeehouse in Elizabethtown, and he was the drummer in the band Seventh Seal. He loved classic rock music, building model trains, and riding bikes with his grandsons.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Yvette, are two children: Lucy Baber, wife of Tyler of Philadelphia and James R. Schreiber, Jr., husband of Chelsea Nasatka of Elizabethtown; two grandchildren, Theo and Chance; and two brothers, George and John Schreiber, and their families.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
