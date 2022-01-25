James Rinier, age 84, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at home. He was the husband of Nancy Eager Rinier with whom he celebrated 65 years of marriage October 2, 2021. Born in Albertus, PA, he was the son of the late Ira and Myrtle Rineer Rinier.
James was a graduate of Paradise High School Class of 1955. He had worked in the Lancaster area for J. Miller Eshleman Quarry, Valite Paving, and was last employed by Ready Mix Concrete before his retirement. He enjoyed yard sales, NASCAR, car shows and his 1956 Ford Victoria.
In addition to his wife he is survived by a daughter, Sharon wife of Philip Rebman of Lancaster, 4 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Randall Rinier, 3 brothers: Richard, Ira, Harold, and 8 sisters: Sue, Evelyn, Arlene, Pat, Nancy, Shirley, Judy and Faye.
The family would like to thank the West Lampeter Township Police, Officers Eisenhour and McLaughlin, for their calming presence and compassionate care.
A graveside service will take place at the Quarryville Cemetery on Friday, January 28 at 2 p.m. with Ron Fichtner officiating. Please omit flowers. reynoldsandshivery.com
