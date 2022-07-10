James Richard Silvius, 88, of Lancaster, PA passed away on July 6, 2022. He was the husband of the late Jean (Keener) Silvius. Jim was currently living at Assisted Living Well in Severna Park, MD near his daughter. Born November 02, 1933 in Lancaster, PA he was the son of Richard F. Silvius and Gladys E. (Bowman) Silvius. He was a 1951 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School in Lancaster.
Jim leaves behind a loving family and many lifelong friends. He is survived by a daughter, Beth Silvius Deitrick (David) in Severna Park, MD, and 3 sons; Dennis R Silvius, Milton WV, Timothy R Silvius, Kings Beach, CA, and James Christopher Silvius (Jill), Cocoa FL. He has 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grands with another on the way and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Jim joined the Air Force after high school and the family moved many times living everywhere from Maine to Texas and even France for a couple years. He was a veteran of the Korean War. In his 12 years in the Air Force he worked as a Radio Operator and Auto-Track Radar Specialist. Upon leaving the Air Force he went to work for IBM as a Customer Engineer prior to joining Comsat. In his 27 year tenure with Comsat he went from Equipment Specialist, Operations Supervisor, Staff Engineer, Earth Station Manager and finally to Director of System Operations. He retired in Melbourne, Fl but eventually moved back to PA to be near family. Jim was a member of the Masonic Lodge # 587 of Manheim, PA and lived for many years at the Masonic Village in Elizabethtown, PA. He was an active member of the SPARC and MVARC amateur radio clubs. He was a member of the American Legion post 0185 in Mount Joy, PA.
He was happiest when hanging at the "Hamster Hut" with his ham radio buddies at the Masonic Village or having breakfast with "The Breakfast Club" consisting of his lifelong high school friends.
A Graveside service will be held on Saturday July 16, 2022 at 12:00pm at Manheim Fairview Cemetery, Manheim, PA 17545.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity of your choice.