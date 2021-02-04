James Richard Burkey, Sr., 68, of Denver, passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021, at Abington Memorial Hospital, Abington, PA.
He was born in Lancaster to the late Harry and Eileen (Dresher) Burkey and was the husband of Esther G. (Eberly) Burkey with whom he shared 29 years of marriage.
James was a member of Middle Creek Church, Lititz. He loved cats and Stella, his dog, best friend, and 24/7 companion. He had a big heart, and was heavily involved in Make-a-Wish Foundation. He also participated in Bowl for Kids Sake. He ran Burkey's Treasures at the Green Dragon for 15 years. He loved camping, listening to music, and singing. Prior to his illness, he was a great cook. His nickname was "Ducky Dog" and he called his wife "Weezer".
James worked as a long distance truck driver for 10 years before retiring due to health issues.
In addition to his wife, James is survived by son, Jimmy; daughter, Michelle; son-in-law, Darren Garman; three granddaughters, one grandson, a great-grandson; a brother, Dave Burkey; special niece, Kristy Good, and numerous other nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandparents, Paul and Miriam Dresher and Mr. and Mrs. Summy; daughter, Christine Garman; and a brother, Kevin Burkey.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, February 4, 2021, from 5 to 7 PM at Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver. An additional viewing will be held on Friday, from 10 to 11 AM at Middle Creek Church, 351 Middle Creek Church Road, Lititz. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM, with Rev. John Hess officiating. Interment will take place in the Middle Creek Cemetery.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
