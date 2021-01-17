Jim, known as "Smath," never met a dog, antique or old movie he didn't enjoy.
On Tuesday, January 12, 2021, James R. Smith, Sr., 79, of Manor Township, husband, father and grandfather, entered eternal life, at home. He was the husband of Rosemarie L. Cassidy Smith for 44 years. Jim spent his life working at Buck Foundry and Howmet where he later retired in 2004. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy and had a passion for creating beautiful stained glass, taking the scenic route while driving, and celebrating his favorite holiday, the 4th of July.
Surviving in addition to his wife, four children: Jimmy (Jean), Eli (Sharon), Lisa (Fran) and Tonya. Two stepchildren: Stephen (Candy) Knepp and Albert (Marilyn) Knepp, Jr. Eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. One brother: Michael (Maryanne) Long. Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Long, his father, Jim Smith and one sister, Lorna Fry.
He will forever be remembered and always loved.
