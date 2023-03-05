James R. Shuman, 92, passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023. He was the son of the late Richard and Ruth E. Eshleman Shuman. James was the husband of the late Mary Lou Rohrer Shuman.
James was a member of The Community Church at Garden Spot Village, served in the U.S. Army for 2 years during the Korean War, and ran his masonry business for 35 years. He was a volunteer fireman for 30 years and served on the East Hempfield Planning Commission. James was a member of Columbia Fish and Game Club, Home Builders of Lanc. Co., Korean War Veterans Assoc. and Gideons Intl.
James and his wife served as short-term missionaries in Venezuela and Honduras building churches and in Florida rebuilding homes after natural disasters. James delivered Meals on Wheels and helped build Habitat for Humanity homes. He enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing, biking and woodworking.
Survivors: two children, James Shuman, Jr. (Kathleen) of Middletown, PA and Annette Liew (Thomas) of Easton, PA.; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; sister Ruth Cunningham (Paul) of Lancaster, PA.
A memorial service will be held on April 22, 2023 at The Community Church of Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA at 10:30 A.M. Contributions may be made to GSV Benevolent Fund at the above address. To leave online condolences please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
